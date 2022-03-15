Jussie Smollett Removed From Pysch Ward & Into Jail With A Normal Bed, His Brother Reveals

Jocqui made it clear that his brother is doing the best he can right now, and he will continue to fight for his freedom. "Unfortunately, the county doesn't really move until they get bad publicity, so we just have to keep applying pressure y'all. Keep reposting with #FreeJussie, keep continuing to call Cook County Jail, checking in on him and continue saying that he should be free. It's absolutely ridiculous that he's in there. This means that you could just be associated with two liars, and that is all it takes is their word to get you locked up. The state could lock you up, that should leave you terrified," he said.

He added, "There is no evidence linking Jussie to this crime. There is absolutely no evidence, no emails, no letters, no phone calls, no text messages, none of that, of Jussie saying, 'I am planning an attack on myself.' There is none of that happening, so please continue to fact check people, to fact check the media wherever possible, and thank you so much for the folks who have sent letters to him. You have no idea how great that is to keep him going and keep him strong and keep him focused on the task at hand. He is so, so grateful for the letters. He has read all of them, and he is going to reply to every single one of them."