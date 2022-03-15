Jussie Smollett Removed From Pysch Ward & Into Jail With A Normal Bed, His Brother Reveals
After Jussie Smollett's brother Jocqui Smollett pleaded with fans to try and get his brother out of the psych ward at Cook County Jail, it looks like his wish was granted.
"I just got to see him. I just want to give you all an update. Thank you so much for the support, for the #FreeJussie movement. It's working. He has now been moved to a new jail cell, out of the psych ward that has a bed. Before he was sleeping on a restrained bed and now he has moved into a jail cell that actually has a bed, so thank you so much, that is really because of all the #FreeJussie that has been going on. It's all the pressure that we're applying on Cook County Jail," Jocqui said on social media.
Jocqui made it clear that his brother is doing the best he can right now, and he will continue to fight for his freedom. "Unfortunately, the county doesn't really move until they get bad publicity, so we just have to keep applying pressure y'all. Keep reposting with #FreeJussie, keep continuing to call Cook County Jail, checking in on him and continue saying that he should be free. It's absolutely ridiculous that he's in there. This means that you could just be associated with two liars, and that is all it takes is their word to get you locked up. The state could lock you up, that should leave you terrified," he said.
He added, "There is no evidence linking Jussie to this crime. There is absolutely no evidence, no emails, no letters, no phone calls, no text messages, none of that, of Jussie saying, 'I am planning an attack on myself.' There is none of that happening, so please continue to fact check people, to fact check the media wherever possible, and thank you so much for the folks who have sent letters to him. You have no idea how great that is to keep him going and keep him strong and keep him focused on the task at hand. He is so, so grateful for the letters. He has read all of them, and he is going to reply to every single one of them."
On March 11, it was revealed that the Empire star, who claimed that he was part of a racist and homophobic hate crime by two brothers in Chicago, would spend 150 days in jail, in addition to getting 30 months' probation.
Smollett was eventually found guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct for lying to the police, and he was also charged with a sixth count of felony disorderly conduct for lying to a detective in the weeks following the "attack."
After his hearing, Smollett spoke out and said, "I am NOT suicidal ... I am innocent ... if anything happens to me when I go in there I did not do it to myself."
Jocqui gave an update on how his sibling has been doing during this time. "So Jussie is currently in a psych ward at the Cook County Jail,” he said over the weekend. “What's very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today saying that he's at risk of self-harm."
"I want to make it clear that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm," Jocqui continued. "He wants to let folks know that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that … has been put up against him."