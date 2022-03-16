Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama Sells Off $900k Texas Pad Amid Child Support Battle
Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols has unloaded her luxurious Houston townhouse — while she fights the basketball star out in Los Angeles for child support.
According to real estate records, the former personal trainer has found a buyer for her 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,976 sq. ft. property.
The listing currently shows a pending deal with the sales price shown as $900k. As we previously reported, the home comes with a series of amenities including an elevator, chef’s kitchen, German appliances, and a "4th-floor game room that opens to a fabulous rooftop terrace."
Nicholas upgraded the pad after buying it in 2020 — installing security cameras, a small doorbell and thermostats for each floor.
The home is interesting because Nichols and Thompson fought in court over where she lived. They originally met when she was living in Houston. However, after she got pregnant, she moved to California and filed a paternity suit.
Thompson tried to take the case to Texas arguing Nichols moved to score higher child support in LA. His case ended up being dismissed since his fling had no ties to the state once their kid was born.
After Radar broke the story that Nichols was selling the home she commented on our Instagram with more details.
She claimed “that is an investment property I own. Yes, I’m selling it. It’s been rented out and is still currently. I was not living in it.”
"I have my own money,” she added.
Nichols is currently living in a luxury apartment near Venice Beach. Recently, she filed court documents pleading for $47,242 a month in child support.
She says the Chicago Bulls star pulls in $9.7 million a year while her income is $0.
Nichols believes Thompson should also cough up an additional $1 million for her legal fees. Her monthly expenses include $3,500 per month on clothes.
“I have made a tremendous effort to reduce my spending. Previously, my average month’s expenses for clothing were in excess of $5,000 a month,” Nichols wrote.
As part of her argument, Nichols argues Thompson’s first baby mama Jordan Craig “is reportedly receiving at least $40,000 a month in child support from Tristan [and] leads a similarly high lifestyle, including living in a $3 million mansion in Los Angeles, driving multiple luxury vehicles, taking extravagant vacations and dressing her son in designer clothes at a young age.”
A judge has yet to rule.