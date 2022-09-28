Ex-Prez Donald Trump Almost FIRED Both Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner From White House Via Twitter, Bombshell New Book Reveals
Former President Donald Trump nearly fired his own daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, from the White House via Twitter while he was still president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking claim was recently made by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her newly published book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.
According to Haberman, who interviewed more than 250 aides and advisors to ex-President Trump, the startling incident allegedly took place during a meeting between the then-president, his then-Chief of Staff John Kelly, and then-White House counsel Don McGahn.
Although Haberman did not disclose what happened during the meeting to make Trump almost fire both Ivanka and Jared, Trump reportedly grabbed his phone and opened Twitter to announce the couple would no longer be working in the White House.
Trump never published the shocking tweet because, according to Haberman, Kelly stopped him and suggested he speak to his daughter and son-in-law in person.
Ultimately, Trump never held a conversation with Ivanka and Jared. Both remained working for the Trump Administration until he left office in January 2021 after losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Still, Trump reportedly continued to disparage and ridicule Jared as incompetent and ineffective in his role throughout his four years as commander in chief.
“He sounds like a child,” Trump reportedly said when Jared spoke publicly in 2017.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Haberman was also one of the first reporters to accuse Trump of improperly and illegally disposing of official and sensitive White House documents in White House toilets while he was still in office – allegations that resurfaced with great significance after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home on August 8.
Taylor Budowich, Trump’s spokesperson, has since slammed Haberman's new book by claiming the work is full of “anonymously-sourced mistruths.”
“While coastal elites obsess over boring books chock-full of anonymously-sourced mistruths, America is a nation in decline,” Budowich said after Confidence Man was published on Tuesday.
“President Trump is focused on saving America, and there’s nothing the fake news can do about it.”