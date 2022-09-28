Ukraine Says it Has Identified Russians Who Shot At Civilian Cars As Accusations Of War Crimes Fly
Ukrainian investigators say they have footage of five Russian soldiers who have been accused of shooting at civilian cars in the Kyiv region early on in the invasion, Radar has learned.
According to Ukrainian authorities, they have closed caption television footage in which they were able to positively identify the Russian soldiers accused of shooting at civilian cars on roads just outside of Hostomel.
One of the clips shows a car catching fire after being targeted by troops set up in the woods on the opposite side. Ukraine national police force head Ihor Klymenko said the driver of that car died. Klymenko referred to the Russian soldiers' actions as if they were on "safari." He added that one of the cars that was targeted had 178 bullet holes.
Both Russia and Ukraine have been accused of war crimes since the former's invasion began Feb. 24. International investigators have been in Ukraine since March to look into possible war crimes during the conflict.
The United Nations' Erik Mose said the organization has found evidence of war crimes, including executions, torture and sexual violence in civilian areas. Mose expressed being “struck by the large number of executions in the areas that we visited."
Ukraine has charged the Russian soldiers with killing five people and injuring six others who were trying to leave Hostomel on Feb. 25. According to Ukraine, 11 people have been killed and 14 have been injured in the area where the alleged shots were fired.
Ukraine officials say the Russian soldiers shot at 12 cars in the span of six hours.
“The criminal order to shoot at civilians was given by the commander of the riot police (from Krasnoyarsk region), his deputy and Russian national guard commander from the Krasnoyarsk region,” a statement from Ukraine officials said, according to The Guardian.
According to Klymenko, one of the people shot on that road was a German citizen who was driving to retrieve family members. He did survive the incident, however