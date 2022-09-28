Las Vegas Resort Murder And Killer On The Loose After Escaping Prison
A convicted bomber is out of the loose after escaping from prison in Nevada, Radar has learned.
According to Gov. Steve Sisolak, the prisoner who was housed in the Southern Desert Correctional Center near Indian Springs had been missing since early last weekend.
The man was convicted of a bombing of the Luxor Resort & Casino in 2007. “This is unacceptable,” Sisolak said in the statement. Sisolak has told the Nevada Department of Corrections to investigate the incident "as quickly as possible."
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was being held on a life sentence after being convicted of building a putting a pipe bomb on a car in the Luxor parking garage. A casino hot dog stand employee was killed in the incident.
“This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held accountable,” Sisolak said.
According to police, Duarte-Herrera has been unaccounted for since the evening of Sept. 23. Officers reported Duarte-Herrera missing after checking on him at 7 a.m. Sept. 23. “Escape procedures were initiated at approximately 8 a.m., and search teams remain in effect,” police wrote in a statement.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police are involved in the search for Duarte-Herrera, who stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. “We are aware of it, and our officers are being vigilant,” Metro officer Larry Hadfield said.
Omar Rueda-Denvers, a friend of Duarte-Herrera's, was also convicted in the bombing. Prosecutors say he planned the attack to hurt his ex-girlfriend, Caren Chail, and her lover, Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, 27, the man who died in the explosion.
Antonio died after picking up the bomb that was on his car after working at the Luxor that day, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Both Duarte-Herrera and Rueda-Denvers were convicted of murder with use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon in 2010.