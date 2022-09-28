Six Time's A Charm! Kanye West Hires Melinda Gates' Attorney To Fight Kim Kardashian In $2.1 Billion Divorce
Kanye West has hired his sixth lawyer in his $2.1 billion divorce battle against Kim Kardashian, and this attorney has a track record of helping successful billionaires. The Donda rapper has obtained pitbull attorney Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cohen represented Melinda Gates in her $130 billion divorce against tech tycoon Bill Gates, and that's not all.
The lawyer's other clients have included Rupert Murdoch, Chris Rock, Athina Onassis, and more. However, there's a hiccup in Ye's plan.
Cohen is in New York City and his divorce case with Kim is based in Los Angeles.
Kanye will also bring on Nicholas A. Salick of Salick Family Law Group, APLC as his counsel in California, TMZ reports. The musician's latest addition comes in the wake of RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that the out-of-state lawyer he picked to replace attorney #5 (Samantha Spector) would not be taking him on as a client.
As this outlet reported, Ye filed documents in May making the move to secure Deborah Hong from the Pennsylvania law firm Stradley Ronon to represent him in his divorce with Kim after Spector told the judge their relationship was irretrievably broken.
In Spector's motion to drop Kanye as her client, she even mentioned Hong, stating she “has confirmed she is acting on behalf of Ye and should receive all communications directed at him.”
However, RadarOnline.com was told that Hong wouldn't be representing Ye after his fifth divorce attorney quit. In fact, she's not even a divorce lawyer — which made the rapper's request even more bizarre.
"Deborah Hong is a corporate lawyer who specializes in business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures. She is not a family law practitioner and does not serve as legal counsel to Ye regarding any marital or custody matters," her law firm told us last month.
Despite Kanye and Kim being declared legally single in March, they are still working through topics like the custody of their kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — and property.
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly six years of marriage.