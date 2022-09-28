Six Time's A Charm! Kanye West Hires Melinda Gates' Attorney To Fight Kim Kardashian In $2.1 Billion Divorce

Kanye West has hired his sixth lawyer in his $2.1 billion divorce battle against Kim Kardashian, and this attorney has a track record of helping successful billionaires. The Donda rapper has obtained pitbull attorney Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cohen represented Melinda Gates in her $130 billion divorce against tech tycoon Bill Gates, and that's not all.