Dr. Mehmet Oz TRAILING Rival John Fetterman By SEVEN POINTS In Pennsylvania Senate Race Despite Recent Attacks
Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is trailing his rival, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, by a whopping seven points with only six weeks left before the election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as both candidates continue to campaign for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, Dr. Oz is trailing significantly behind his Democratic rival despite recent attacks against Fetterman for his poor record on crime.
Dr. Oz has also reportedly been targeting Fetterman over the fact the lieutenant governor is recovering from a stroke, as well as the fact Fetterman has only participated in one debate.
But according to a recent Marist poll, which was conducted from September 19 through September 22 and released on Tuesday, Dr. Oz is also trailing Fetterman by a staggering ten points when it comes to the candidate registered voters are likely to vote for.
Although a modest 41% of voters said they plan to vote for Dr. Oz, a whopping 51% of voters revealed they are set to fill out their ballots in favor of Fetterman.
Fetterman’s substantial lead again Dr. Oz is also surprising because, with only six weeks to go before election day, the majority of voters in Pennsylvania are believed to have already chosen who they will vote for.
“What is particularly unusual in these numbers, is that, with still six weeks to go, most voters have already picked sides,” Lee Miringoff, who serves as the director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, said in a recent statement.
Miringoff added, “Few Keystone voters are undecided or say they support a candidate but might vote differently.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this development is just the latest problem to plague the 62-year-old TV personality-turned-aspiring politician’s campaign as he struggles to win over the majority of Pennsylvania’s voters.
Although Oz still has the endorsement of ex-President Donald Trump, the former president has reportedly been raging behind closed doors over reports the TV doctor is not likely to win the upcoming Senate election.
“He’s going to f------ lose unless something drastically changes,” Trump purportedly said in August, according to multiple different sources.
Dr. Oz has also recently lost upwards of $5 million in campaign money from the National Republican Senatorial Committee due to his plummeting poll numbers, bringing the TV doctor-turned-wannabe politician’s ad campaign to a devastating standstill just weeks before the election on November 8.