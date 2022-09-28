Christina Haack Brushes Off Ant Anstead's Bombshell Court Filing With Photo Of Her 'Happy Boy' After His Concerns Their Son Is Being 'Exploited'

RadarOnline.com discovered that Anstead, 43, said that "a lot has been resolved" between himself and Hall "without the need for court intervention," noting there was one core issue still dividing them amid their custody drama.

Anstead shared why he didn't want to have Hudson's name, image, and likeness exploited in commercials or be compelled to appear on Hall's reality TV shows.

The former Wheeler Dealers host alleged that his ex-wife, 39, already used their son in "numerous paid promotions" on social media and said Hudson should be able to decide when he's older, citing the effects of the limelight on children within the supplemental declaration that was filed on September 26.