Christina Haack Brushes Off Ant Anstead's Bombshell Court Filing With Photo Of Her 'Happy Boy' After His Concerns Their Son Is Being 'Exploited'
Christina Hall (née Haack) shared a heartwarming photo of her 3-year-old shared with ex-husband Ant Anstead just hours after news broke of a shocking court filing in which he expressed concern about the reality star exploiting their son, Hudson.
Hudson was smiling from ear to ear in a snap shared by Hall on Tuesday, which she captioned "Happy Boy" with a double pink heart emoji. She also posted another of her "cuties," Hudson and her elder son, Brayden, shared with ex Tarek El Moussa.
RadarOnline.com discovered that Anstead, 43, said that "a lot has been resolved" between himself and Hall "without the need for court intervention," noting there was one core issue still dividing them amid their custody drama.
Anstead shared why he didn't want to have Hudson's name, image, and likeness exploited in commercials or be compelled to appear on Hall's reality TV shows.
The former Wheeler Dealers host alleged that his ex-wife, 39, already used their son in "numerous paid promotions" on social media and said Hudson should be able to decide when he's older, citing the effects of the limelight on children within the supplemental declaration that was filed on September 26.
"It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content," Anstead went on.
A rep for Hall has since shut down claims she ever exploited their son, stating the instances that he mentioned were "all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies."
"I have never exploited our son Hudson," the Flip or Flop alum continued. "He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than five minutes to film. I have all the footage."
"These were organic moments in Hudson's eyes," Hall clarified. "Nothing was forced, and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team."
The television personality and real estate investor also said Anstead has "been told repeatedly that I do not have a problem with Hudson not filming, I just want him to be involved with the fun opportunities and activities that my show affords to our family."