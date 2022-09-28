'Khloé Made My Feelings Into a Joke!' Kardashian & Kevin Hart's Goat Lawsuit Dismissed After Singer Says He Was Bullied Over Reality Star's Post
You've got to be goating! Khloé Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner, and Maren Morris no longer have to feel baaaaad about their love of goat yoga. RadarOnline.com has learned that the Nashville singer — whose shtick is dressing in a goat head — has dismissed his lawsuit against the stars, but not for the reason you'd think.
We broke the story — country crooner Chezney McGoat filed four separate lawsuits in Cheatham County, Tennesee, on Friday, saying he was disgusted at the A-listers for using defenseless goats as entertainment props. He wanted $5,000 each from Khloé, Kevin, Sophie, and Maren, claiming emotional distress.
McGoat tells RadarOnline.com that he's been bullied ever since Khloé clapped back at the lawsuit, taking to her Instagram Stories to make light of the situation, which is why he's decided to drop the lawsuits.
"My emotional state has been on a rollercoaster. From seeing the photos/images of these celebrities participating in goat yoga and knowing what it all means behind the scenes, to then having Khloe Kardashian make my feelings into a joke, which caused me to be bullied online by people I don't even know," he told us exclusively.
"I am withdrawing my legal case as a way to just calm my own mental state at this time. I hope though these celebrities and bullies educate themselves more about how goat yoga is a huge problem and inhumane. Whether you participate or stand on the sidelines, if you don't speak out, you are a part of the problem," McGoat continued. "Animals are not our entertainment, and their lives are just as valuable as any human's. I am excited to get back to changing the world through the words of my music and entertain people instead of the goats. October is National Bullying Prevention Month - let's all do better to each other and the animals on this planet!"
After RadarOnline.com posted the story, Khloé addressed the situation by turning it into a joke on social media. Posting an email about the situation, The Kardashians star asked her 273 million followers, "how should I respond?"
Using a poll, she gave three options, including: "Send him a goat to calm his distress," “Counter sue – now I’m distressed," and “Start a goat yoga business.”
Khloé followed that up by posting screenshots of her with Kevin doing goat yoga. The duo teamed up for the comedian's unscripted series on Peacock called What The Fit.
As for Sophie, she's expressed her love of goat yoga for years, with the Games Of Thrones actress declaring the exercise trend was "pure ecstasy."
“I’ve never felt that excited about anything in my life, ever,” Sophie admitted during the class. “And I’ve been proposed to and that wasn’t even the best day of my life, this was.”
Maren has also loved her experience. The country singer has posted several pictures of her doing goat yoga, calling it "the greatest of all time."