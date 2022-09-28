Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area.
An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.
Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems with Tom continue to worsen. The couple who has been married for 13 years have been having explosive fights over his decision to unretire from the NFL.
Gisele reportedly felt he betrayed his family by backing out of a promise to be around more.
Earlier this year, Tom announced he was headed back to the league to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gisele has been MIA from his recent games and trashed football as a “violent” sport in a recent interview with Elle.
She said, “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.
“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too,” she continued.
Sources said Gisele first left the country for Costa Rica after getting into it with Tom. Once she returned, the supermodel booked it to New York where she hit up New York Fashion Week – as sources tell us she is putting all her energy into revamping her career.
RadarOnline.com first reported, sources told us the couple have been fighting since earlier this year and the power duo even attempted therapy in a last ditch effort to save their marriage.
The entire situation has caused Tom’s teammates to become irritated with sources telling RadarOnline.com the NFL legend is mocked in the locker roon over the drama.