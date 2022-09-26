REVEALED: Tom Brady & Wife Gisele Bündchen Have Been LIVING IN SEPARATE HOMES For MONTHS — As She's A No-Show At Latest Game
Tom Brady’s estranged wife Gisele Bündchen skipped out again on the NFL star’s game this Sunday as it was revealed the couple has not been living under the same roof for months, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, the quarterback’s team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, played their first home game at the Raymond James Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.
Bündchen was not present but their two kids 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin were cheering on their father from the sidelines. The NFL star’s oldest son 15-year-old Edward — whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — was also at the game.
When asked about her absence, a source close to Bündchen told People that "Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects.”
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Brady and Bündchen have been having marriage issues for several months. Insiders claim the couple’s 13-year-marriage is in jeopardy as the explosive fights have been increasing.
Sources close to the couple said Bündchen was furious that Brady decided to un-retire from the NFL earlier this year. She took it as him backing out of a promise to be with the family more.
Last month, sources said Bündchen had fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida, and went on a trip to Costa Rica without Brady.
After she returned to the states, an insider said after the model returned home she did not go back to living with Brady. She had been spotted in Miami and weeks later in New York.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, the model was spotted crying on her cell phone while walking the streets in the Big Apple.
In an interview with Elle, which Gisele sat for months before the marriage drama exploded in the public eye, the model trashed football as a “violent sport.”
When asked about Brady’s decision to return, she said, “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.
“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too,” she continued.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, sources said the couple tried couple's therapy to work out their issues but things didn't go to plan.
Brady has kept quiet on the alleged marriage troubles.