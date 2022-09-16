Gisele Bündchen Seen Out In New York Without Tom Brady After Fleeing Family Home As Divorce Talk Grows

Gisele Bündchen, 42, was spotted in New York City without her husband, Tom Brady, 45, as talk of their marriage troubles continue to grow.

Dressed down from her typical attire, wearing a plain white t-shirt, jeans, and sweater tied around her waist, the former supermodel was seen shopping with her daughter, Vivian, 9, whom she shares with Brady on Thursday, September 15.

The Big Apple outing was the second public appearance for Bündchen since it was reported she left the family home as speculations of divorce looms around one of America’s most famous couples.