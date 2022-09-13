‘I Would Like Him To Be More Present’: Gisele Bündchen Reveals Marital Issues With Tom Brady, Hates His ‘Violent’ Football Career

Gisele Bündchen spoke out about her marriage problems with Tom Brady in a revealing new interview she sat down for weeks before she left the family compound, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 42-year-old supermodel sat down for an interview in July which is only now being released. During the chat, Gisele was asked about her husband's decision to un-retire from the NFL and the belief that she is desperate for him to retire.