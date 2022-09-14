Gisele Bündchen Desperately Trying To Relaunch Career As Marital Issues With Tom Brady Worsen, Leaves Florida For New York

Brady’s wife has instead focused on raising their 2 children and supporting her husband’s NFL career.

Sources said the two started having explosive fights after Brady decided to un-retire from the NFL earlier this year. His season started last week and Bündchen wasn’t at the game.

After their fights, Bündchen booked it to Costa Rica for a couple of days before returning home to Florida. However, she didn’t stay at the couple’s mansion in Tampa and instead was holed up in Miami.