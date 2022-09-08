'Me Or Football': Gisele Bündchen Pressured Tom Brady Into Retiring Before Blowout Fight Over His Return To The NFL

Brady notably spent 20 seasons with the Pats before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 as their quarterback.

Per the source, Brady's "reluctance" explained why he was still mulling over his decision when ESPN first reported that he was bidding his NFL days adieu.

"Gisele laid down the terms: It's me or football," an insider claimed, noting she had concerns over his physical and mental health due to the wear and tear from the game.

"She'd been asking him to quit for six years almost daily. Tom would say one thing and then do another. He was so indecisive about leaving," the insider said. "It took years, but she wore him down to the point where he finally understood her reasoning."