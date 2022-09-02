Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Gisele Bundchen
Exclusive Details

'They Run Hot And Cold’: Tom Brady & Gisele’s Marital Issues Exposed After Model Leaves Family Compound For Costa Rica

tom giselle pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 2 2022, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen “are in an icy phase right now” that is commonplace for their up and down relationship, Radar has learned.

“They run hot and cold; she is the boss and has tantrums from time to time when she’s displeased … just about anything really,” a source dished days after the model left the family's compound following arguments about Tom returning to the NFL.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider told Deuxmoi that Tom “then grovels for a while to get her back into a good mood.”

“They are in an icy phase right now, but it won’t last. Too much of her brand is wrapped up in being married to him and he loves that he married the ultimate supermodel.”

tom giselle
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, following a series of blowout arguments, Gisele recently left the family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica.

Page Six broke the story with a source telling them, “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now.”

An insider close to the couple added they often fight and then make nice quickly. The reason for the fights was Tom’s decision to un-retire from the NFL.

The couple share 2 children: 14-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Tom has a 15-year-old son Jack from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Article continues below advertisement
tom giselle
Source: mega

Gisele allegedly feels that Tom backed out of their deal for him to be more present with the family.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” the source added. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources told us, months before the marriage issues were exposed by Page Six, Gisele’s friends were urging her to update the couple’s prenup.

The supermodel’s friends wanted Gisele taken care of in the event of a divorce, and wanted her to get a cut of the $375 million deal Tom signed with Fox Sports earlier this year.

tom giselle
Source: mega

Tom and Gisele have yet to comment on the speculation surrounding their marriage. Last month, the quarterback missed 11 days of training with the Buccaneers. “There’s a lot of s--- going on,” Tom said when asked about the absence.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.