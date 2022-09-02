'They Run Hot And Cold’: Tom Brady & Gisele’s Marital Issues Exposed After Model Leaves Family Compound For Costa Rica
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen “are in an icy phase right now” that is commonplace for their up and down relationship, Radar has learned.
“They run hot and cold; she is the boss and has tantrums from time to time when she’s displeased … just about anything really,” a source dished days after the model left the family's compound following arguments about Tom returning to the NFL.
The insider told Deuxmoi that Tom “then grovels for a while to get her back into a good mood.”
“They are in an icy phase right now, but it won’t last. Too much of her brand is wrapped up in being married to him and he loves that he married the ultimate supermodel.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, following a series of blowout arguments, Gisele recently left the family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica.
Page Six broke the story with a source telling them, “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now.”
An insider close to the couple added they often fight and then make nice quickly. The reason for the fights was Tom’s decision to un-retire from the NFL.
The couple share 2 children: 14-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Tom has a 15-year-old son Jack from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
Gisele allegedly feels that Tom backed out of their deal for him to be more present with the family.
“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” the source added. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources told us, months before the marriage issues were exposed by Page Six, Gisele’s friends were urging her to update the couple’s prenup.
The supermodel’s friends wanted Gisele taken care of in the event of a divorce, and wanted her to get a cut of the $375 million deal Tom signed with Fox Sports earlier this year.
Tom and Gisele have yet to comment on the speculation surrounding their marriage. Last month, the quarterback missed 11 days of training with the Buccaneers. “There’s a lot of s--- going on,” Tom said when asked about the absence.