'She'd Be Nuts Not To Revise It': Gisele Bündchen's Pals Urge Her To Renegotiate Prenup With Tom Brady Months Before Marriage Blowup

RadarOnline.com can report that Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, inked an ironclad prenup before they tied the knot 13 years ago. The duo wasn't worth the combined $600 million+ net worth when they said "I do."

After the Buccaneers quarterback added zeros to his cash flow by signing his mega contract with Fox Sports, Gisele's besties urged her to renegotiate their 2009 prenup.