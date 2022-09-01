Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen All Loved-Up In Italy With Kids Weeks Before Marital Issues Came To a Head
If there were marital problems, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen didn't show it weeks ago. The couple, who are said to be in a heated argument over his unretirement, couldn't keep their hands off each other in Italy before the model left the family's compound in a hurry, Radar has discovered.
In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, were spotted packing on the PDA at the end of June/early July during a family vacation to Portofino with their kids.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looked completely in love with his supermodel wife as he pulled her for a hug and posed for photos as one of their sons played photographer.
Brady and Gisele smiled as they embraced for the camera before hitting the coastal village that has turned into a celebrity hotspot. The two even indulged in ice cream together and held hands while they walked through the tiny town with their children in tow.
The high-fashion icon kept it casual for their family outing, wearing crisp white pants, a navy sweater, and tennis shoes. She complimented her look with black sunglasses and a smile.
Brady matched his wife in blue shorts, a white shirt, and a navy baseball cap.
RadarOnline.com can confirm both Brady and Gisele were wearing their wedding rings during the trip, although it appeared the model only sported her band.
The couple gave no indication their marriage was on the rocks during the vacation — but fast-forward to weeks later and it's a whole different story.
Gisele has allegedly left their Tampa, Florida, compound and headed to Costa Rica on the heels of several fights with the NFL player, which could explain why he missed 11 days of training last month.
“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a source confirmed, adding this isn't the first time.
His decision to rejoin the league allegedly didn't help the situation. "There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids," another insider told Page Six. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”
Someone else divulged that this kind of behavior isn't unusual. "They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!” a third source added.
Meanwhile, Brady indicated something was going on at home when asked why he missed so many training sessions.
“It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s--- going on," the athlete replied.
Brady and Gisele married in 2009. In February, they celebrated their thirteenth wedding anniversary. Brady and Gisele share two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. The NFL superstar shares his oldest son, Jack, 15, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to both Brady and Gisele's reps for comment.