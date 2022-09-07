Headed For Divorce? Gisele Bündchen Still Fighting With Tom Brady After Return To America, Not Living Under Same Roof
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage is on the rocks with the supermodel living in a different home at the moment, Radar has learned.
Sources close to the couple spilled that Gisele recently returned to America after she booked it to Costa Rica after a series of explosive fights with the NFL star.
The insider told Page Six that Gisele had recently returned to Florida after spending days at their home overseas. However, Gisele has not gone back to the family compound in Tampa and instead has been spending time in Miami.
A source told Page Six, “Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa."
“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down," the insider added.
Over the weekend, Gisele was spotted hanging out with her kids: 14-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian. Tom was nowhere in sight for the day out.
A source close to the situation told the outlet that Gisele has been staying in Miami while Tom continues to live in their estate.
The family drama started back in March when Tom decided he was going to un-retire and play another season in the NFL.He signed a deal with the Buccaneers which Gisele felt was against what he had promised her previously.
A source close to Gisele said, “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."
The insider said divorce is not on the table at the moment but could be in the future.
In July, Tom took an 11-day break from football practice for "personal reason." When pressed during a press conference about the absence he said, "I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources told us, the couple has been fighting to keep their marriage together for months and even used couples therapy to improve their relationship.