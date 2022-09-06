Gisele Bündchen Returns To Florida After Leaving To Costa Rica Following Blowout Fight With Tom Brady, Spotted Smiling With Kids Sans NFL Star
Gisele Bündchen has returned to the states only days after she left for Costa Rica following a series of explosive fights with her husband Tom Brady, Radar has learned.
Over the weekend, the 42-year-old was spotted at the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, Florida with her kids.
A source told People that Tom was not with Gisele and their 14-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian.
"They all seemed happy and having fun," an eyewitness spilled. "Gisele looked gorgeous in a one-piece black bathing suit," and was "very low key."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Gisele left the family compound in Tampa, Florida for Costa Rica after having arguments with Tom about his decision to un-retire from the NFL.
In March, Tom announced he was un-retiring from football and would play for the Buccaneers in 2022. Sources said Gisele felt Tom had promised to spend more time with the family and felt he backed out of the deal.
“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” a source told Page Six. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”
Tom recently missed 11 days of training with his team. When asked about the absence he told reporters, "There's a lot of s--- going on."
Another source said the rift has caused Tom's mood to change. “He’s very sad at the moment. Friends know they’ve had a serious disagreement this time,” an insider close to the couple dished to the outlet, “It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe this time it is more serious He’s with the kids, and is just trying to be super dad.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the couple has been having issues for years but always seems to work it out.
A source told us in 2020, "When Tom's had a busy day of training, he'll come home and pass out on the couch. There's a lack of effort, for sure, but what annoys Gisele more is when Tom yells at the kids for behaving badly during the time he does spend with them. She feels he should be more patient."
We're told the couple entered into therapy to work out their issues. Both have stayed mum about the speculation surrounding their marriage nor have they been seen together.