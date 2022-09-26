Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi BOOED During Surprise Guest Appearance At NYC’s Global Citizen Music Festival

nancy pelosi booed surprise guest appearance nyc global citizen music festival jpg
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 26 2022, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Nancy Pelosi received a not so warm welcome when she made a surprise guest appearance at New York City’s Global Citizen music festival over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking incident took place in Central Park on Saturday night as the 82-year-old House Speaker took the stage to speak about climate change and carbon emissions.

Article continues below advertisement
nancy pelosi booed surprise guest appearance nyc global citizen music festivaljpg
Source: Mega

But rather than take the stage to a resounding round of applause from those in attendance, Pelosi instead took to the podium amid booing and jeering from the crowd below.

“As speaker of the House, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens,” House Speaker Pelosi told the crowd shortly after being introduced.

“It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer,” Pelosi continued, despite the heckling and distracting ruckus from many members of the crowd.

“It will slash carbon pollution by 40% by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement
nancy pelosi booed surprise guest appearance nyc global citizen music festival jpg
Source: Mega

Pelosi quickly ended her speech by announcing how two of her seven grandchildren – Paul and Thomas – were there in the crowd. She also suddenly announced she would be leaving the stage so as not to delay the night’s music any further.

Saturday night was the second time House Speaker Pelosi attended NYC’s Global Citizen music festival – a free annual music festival put in place for the tens of thousands of people who “take action toward ending extreme poverty.”

This year’s lineup included Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and The Jonas Brothers, and the event was hosted by Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka also introduced Pelosi before the House Speaker’s speech, and the pair reportedly took a series of photos together backstage.

Article continues below advertisement
nancy pelosi booed surprise guest appearance nyc global citizen music festival jpg
Source: Mega

Despite Pelosi’s seemingly unwarm welcome Saturday night, Global Citizen posted a tweet shortly after the House Speaker’s speech thanking her for her appearance and support for the organization's cause.

“Thank you, [Speaker Pelosi] for recognizing Global Citizens all around the world who took action in support of the new, historic climate legislation in the US!” the advocacy organization tweeted.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.