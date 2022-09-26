House Speaker Nancy Pelosi BOOED During Surprise Guest Appearance At NYC’s Global Citizen Music Festival
Nancy Pelosi received a not so warm welcome when she made a surprise guest appearance at New York City’s Global Citizen music festival over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking incident took place in Central Park on Saturday night as the 82-year-old House Speaker took the stage to speak about climate change and carbon emissions.
But rather than take the stage to a resounding round of applause from those in attendance, Pelosi instead took to the podium amid booing and jeering from the crowd below.
“As speaker of the House, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens,” House Speaker Pelosi told the crowd shortly after being introduced.
“It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer,” Pelosi continued, despite the heckling and distracting ruckus from many members of the crowd.
“It will slash carbon pollution by 40% by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis,” she added.
Pelosi quickly ended her speech by announcing how two of her seven grandchildren – Paul and Thomas – were there in the crowd. She also suddenly announced she would be leaving the stage so as not to delay the night’s music any further.
Saturday night was the second time House Speaker Pelosi attended NYC’s Global Citizen music festival – a free annual music festival put in place for the tens of thousands of people who “take action toward ending extreme poverty.”
This year’s lineup included Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and The Jonas Brothers, and the event was hosted by Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra.
Priyanka also introduced Pelosi before the House Speaker’s speech, and the pair reportedly took a series of photos together backstage.
Despite Pelosi’s seemingly unwarm welcome Saturday night, Global Citizen posted a tweet shortly after the House Speaker’s speech thanking her for her appearance and support for the organization's cause.
“Thank you, [Speaker Pelosi] for recognizing Global Citizens all around the world who took action in support of the new, historic climate legislation in the US!” the advocacy organization tweeted.