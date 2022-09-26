'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's 25-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Car Crash
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey’s 25-year-old daughter, Kayla Bailey, passed away following a car accident over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The tragic incident reportedly took place early Sunday morning and was later confirmed when Brooke took to Instagram to pay a tribute to her late daughter.
"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey," the 45-year-old Basketball Wives star wrote. "This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon."
Brooke also shared a touching slideshow containing pictures of Kayla, as well as a series of family photos and photos of Kayla as a baby.
Although Brooke did not share any further information regarding the manner of her young daughter’s death, the former wife of NBA star Ronnie Holland also changed her Instagram bio in another touching tribute to Kayla.
“FOREVER Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 [Pretty Black]" she wrote.
Following Brooke’s social media post confirming her daughter’s passing, a number of celebrities and fans alike flooded the Basketball Wives Instagram with tributes and prayers of their own.
“I’m so sorry Brooke,” model Amber Rose wrote.
“I’m so sorry Brooke!” another user wrote. “Condolences to you and your entire family! May God comfort and shield you through this time.”
“Omg I’m so sorry Brooke” the actress and singer Masika Kalysha penned. “I know there’s no words that me or anyone can say to take away this pain, so I won’t even try. But I’m praying for you so hard. I’m so sorry.”
Brooke was featured in the latest season of Basketball Wives that premiered on May 16, 2022. The 45-year-old married NBA star Ronnie Holland in 2014, although Brooke announced earlier this year that she and Holland have since divorced.
“Wife sounds better than girlfriend, but single sounds better than stupid,” Brooke wrote on Instagram in January. “Yes, I’m single.”
Brooke later “expressed regret” regarding her marriage to Holland during an interview with The Jasmine Brand earlier this year.
“I knew I should not have been marrying him but I was like, ‘I’m going to do it for my kids,’ which was the wrong decision,” she told the outlet. “I did that and it didn’t work out but I knew that when I was getting myself into it that it wasn’t the right thing to do and I was in my early 20s then too.”
Brooke also reportedly has two other children from before her marriage to Holland, including Shumecio – who was born in 1998 – and another child born in 2004.