Rapper 6ix9ine Drunkenly Declares 'F—k Brittney Griner' On Controversial Visit To Russia

Dressed casually in black lounge pants, a matching hoodie and a pair of sunglasses, the rapper could be seen mingling in a city square and chatting with fans in the clip. "You know we out here," he said. "Sh-t is crazy," he added, before leaning in closer to the camera and inexplicably whispering, "f--k Brittney Griner."

As the clip made its rounds on the Internet, 6ix9ine refused to back down from his criticism of the embattled sports star.

"I’m not gonna lie I was drunk .. but I stand on that .. I’m in Russia while y’all scared to come here… argue with yourself smd I’m like that," he wrote on Sunday, September 25. "Just remember I’m still alive while your favorite rapper is dead I’ll be mad too."