Wynonna Judd Confesses The Anger May Not Go Away For 'A While' Following Mother Naomi Judd's Suicide
Wynonna Judd is opening up on her rollercoaster of emotions following her mother's death. Naomi Judd died of a self inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday, April 30, after struggling for years with her mental health.
Five months after the country legend's tragic passing, Wynonna admitted to feeling anger, while also remembering many of the good times.
Naomi had been set to be inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame the same day that she died by suicide. Wynonna's sister, Ashley, later revealed she discovered her dying mother shortly before she passed. The 58-year-old, however, was forced to say her goodbyes after the fact.
"I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her and I said goodbye to her in the hospital," she confessed. "I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead, and that was that. And next thing I know, I’m sitting here on the side porch, and I’m just trying to figure out what’s next."
The singer noted that she felt "incredibly angry" by the way her mother's life ended. When asked if she believed that her frustrated feelings would pass, the 58-year-old singer replied, "No, I don’t think so, not for a while."
"I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it, because she had had episodes before and she got better," she explained. "And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t."
Despite her battles with self doubt and wishing things had turned out differently, Wynonna cherishes the good memories of their relationship and their joint career as famed country duo, The Judds.
"She told me one time, she took my hand and she said, 'My life is better because of you,'" she shared. "Those are the memories that are starting to come through, more and more. I think when you lose your mother, a lot of that crap goes away, ’cause it doesn’t matter anymore. It just doesn’t."