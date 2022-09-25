Wynonna Judd Confesses The Anger May Not Go Away For 'A While' Following Mother Naomi Judd's Suicide

Naomi had been set to be inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame the same day that she died by suicide. Wynonna's sister, Ashley, later revealed she discovered her dying mother shortly before she passed. The 58-year-old, however, was forced to say her goodbyes after the fact.

"I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her and I said goodbye to her in the hospital," she confessed. "I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead, and that was that. And next thing I know, I’m sitting here on the side porch, and I’m just trying to figure out what’s next."