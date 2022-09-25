Joe Exotic's Former Lawyer Reveals 'Tiger King' Star Spends Netflix Money On Organizing Shady Prison Drug Deals

"Unbeknownst to Mr. Hernandez, some payments that Mr. Maldonado-Passage directed Mr. Hernandez to make [from his account] were cloaked payments for drug transactions in the prison," Hernandez’s lawyer Roland Johnson said in the court documents. "Indeed, Mr. Maldonado-Passage would lie to Mr. Hernandez, referring to the payments as expenses for tiger food, among other descriptions."

The lawsuit further stated that Hernandez did not discover how the payments were truly being used until September 2021 — just over two years after the beginning of his 2019 trial — after the Netflix star was caught with a burner phone and later told Hernandez the truth about his alleged drug dealing.

“Of course, Mr. Hernandez told Mr. Maldonado-Passage to cease facilitating the drug payments," the court filing read.