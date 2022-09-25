Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > cheating

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

celtics coach ime udoka affair discovered doorbell camerapp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 25 2022, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature.

"Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.

The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.

Article continues below advertisement
celtics coach ime udoka affair discovered doorbell camera
Source: mega

Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a house hunting search for their family, was reportedly blindsided by the affair and had no idea until recently that Udoka had been unfaithful.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," she wrote on social media after the news broke. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress shares Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, 21, with her ex Massai Z. Dorsey, and Kez Sunday, 10, with Udoka.

Article continues below advertisement
nia long ime udoka
Source: mega

Udoka's relationship with his fiancé isn't the only thing at stake — it's also the respect of current and former NBA players. As Radar previously reported, retired basketball star Matt Barnes walked back on his statements defending the suspended coach.

"I played in the league for a long time," Barnes initially said in defense of the embattled coach. "Anyone in the league could tell you this is a very common situation."

Article continues below advertisement
matt barnes turns on suspended coach ime udoka ugly scandal
Source: mega

However, Barnes deleted the social media post after receiving new information from an unnamed person with inside information on the situation.

"Without knowing all the facts, I spoke on Ime Udoka's defense, and after finding out the facts after I spoke, I erased what I posted because this situation in Boston is deep, it's messy, it's 100 times uglier than any of us thought," he shared in an Instagram video.

"Some things happened that I can't condone, I can't back, and it's not my place to tell you what happened," he continued. "If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out. But that was the reason why I erased my post last night, because after I posted it, I got a call from someone who had all the details, and s—t is deep."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.