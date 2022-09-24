Former NBA Star Matt Barnes Turns On Suspended Coach Ime Udoka After Scandal: 'It's 100 Times Uglier Than Any Of Us Thought'

The news of Udoka's lengthy suspension came on Thursday, September 22. The coach broke "multiple" team rules by allegedly having a consensual relationship with an unnamed woman on staff. The affair took place while Udoka was believed to be with actress Nia Long, who he met in 2010 and has been to engaged since 2015. Their son, Kez Sunday, was born in 2011.

"I played in the league for a long time," Barnes wrote on social media in defense of the embattled coach in a since-deleted Thursday statement. "Anyone in the league could tell you this is a very common situation."

Added Barnes, "This is not new news for people who've been in the league or around organizations. I've seen it from owners to executives, to coaches, to players, to trainers, to therapists, to dancers, to PR ladies. This is not uncommon."