Instagram Model Who Claims She Had Years Long Affair With Adam Levine BETRAYED BY FAMILY MEMBER Before Going Public
Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed “she never wanted to come forward” in her bombshell TikTok video during which she alleged a year-long affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the busty Texan model, a lookalike of Levine’s pregnant wife Behati Prinslo, faced being sold out by someone close to her before going public.
A family member tried to hawk the lurid details to a number of media outlets — not RadarOnline.com.
“It was a family member of Sumner’s who originally tried to blow the whistle and wanted to get paid,” according to a source with first-hand knowledge of the situation.
“The family member soon started representing Sumner, introducing her to various media outlets. To me, it wasn’t clear if she just wanted to tell-all, or the family member wanted to make money off the story."
As we previously reported, Levine has been silent on the woman’s allegations which burned up social media on Monday via a video.
"I'm just gonna rip the Band-Aid off," said Sumner, who has amassed a following of 339 thousand followers on the social media platform. "Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria's Secret supermodel."
"At the time, I was young and naïve. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated," Stroh went on.
The University of Texas graduate continued by sharing alleged DMs that she and the This Love crooner had exchanged, in which he complimented how attractive she is.
"It is unreal how f------ hot you are. Like it blows my mind," one read after they had allegedly met face-to-face for the first time. "You are 50 times hotter in person."
After they stopped talking "over a period of months," he allegedly later reemerged with a jaw-dropping DM request about his soon-to-be child.
"Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," the message allegedly sent by Levine read, followed by a shrugging emoji.
Stroh did not share when exactly their alleged tryst first began or ended, but felt compelled to speak out after sharing screengrabs with friends — one of which she said, "attempted to sell to a tabloid."
RadarOnline.com has confirmed that the so-called friend was actually a family member.
"I wanted to handle this privately. I never wanted to come forward because obviously, I know the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model," Sumner explained.
“Aware many people will try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions,” she added in an Instagram story after posting the TikTok.
“I don’t feel like I’m doing any favors, considering the manner this had to go about. It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good.”
Levine and Prinsloo have been married since July 2014 and they are currently expecting their third child together.