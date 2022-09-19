Instagram Model Who Claims She Had Years Long Affair With Adam Levine BETRAYED BY FAMILY MEMBER Before Going Public

Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed “she never wanted to come forward” in her bombshell TikTok video during which she alleged a year-long affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the busty Texan model, a lookalike of Levine’s pregnant wife Behati Prinslo, faced being sold out by someone close to her before going public.