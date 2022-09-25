Ted Cruz Heckled By Audience After Announcing Plan To Minimize School Shootings — Without More Gun Control

"Look, if you have a solution to stop the deranged evil murderers, I'd love to hear it. My solution is to throw them in jail," Cruz retorted in response to the boos. "Stop them before they commit these crimes. There are some we won't know about beforehand, and the single best step to stop them is to have armed officers on campus that can stop them before they kill our kids."

The controversial politician added that the audience was free to "sing kumbaya" with mass shooters and "hope they'll just stop" but warned them that "doesn't work."

However, the crowd wasn't keen on allowing Cruz to get the last word. Someone in the crowd shouted that "18-year-old boys don't need an AR-15," prompting a burst into applause.

Business Insider reported Cruz's Tribune Festival quotes.