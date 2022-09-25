Battle For The Throne: 'Chaos Erupts' At The Palace As Camilla & Kate Duke It Out To Become Queen Consort Before Elizabeth's Death
Chaos erupted at the palace when late Queen Elizabeth showed favor to Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, to take over the throne once she died, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Elizabeth's public backing of the couple in February didn't sit well with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, who were in serious talks with his grandmother about ascending to the throne next to revamp the royal image, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
Camilla and Charles were romantically involved during his marriage to the beloved Princess Diana, going on to tie the knot themselves in 2005 following Diana's tragic death in 1997. Despite relentless public scrutiny, they have remained together.
"William and Kate were completely blindsided by the queen's announcement in favor of Charles and Camilla," a royal insider claimed.
And the private rumblings were soon causing more tension in the brood. "It didn't take long for Camilla to get wind of what was going on," claimed another insider.
In a message released on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, Elizabeth expressed that it was her "sincere wish" for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles became sovereign.
A Clarence House spokesman said the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were "touched and honored."
On the heels of the longest-reigning monarch's death on September 8, RadarOnline.com has learned that King Charles is now planning on making "massive changes" to the staff, said to be "much larger than anything seen in the last 70 years."
"King Charles wants to be his own man," a palace insider dished. "He doesn't want his mother's staff telling him what his mother would do."
Elizabeth's son addressed the world for the first time as the new monarch just 24 hours after her death.
He mourned the loss of his mother while cherishing the legacy she leaves behind. King Charles also introduced his "darling" wife, Camilla, as Queen Consort and officially gave William and Kate the title of Prince and Princess of Wales.