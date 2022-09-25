Battle For The Throne: 'Chaos Erupts' At The Palace As Camilla & Kate Duke It Out To Become Queen Consort Before Elizabeth's Death

Camilla and Charles were romantically involved during his marriage to the beloved Princess Diana, going on to tie the knot themselves in 2005 following Diana's tragic death in 1997. Despite relentless public scrutiny, they have remained together.

"William and Kate were completely blindsided by the queen's announcement in favor of Charles and Camilla," a royal insider claimed.

And the private rumblings were soon causing more tension in the brood. "It didn't take long for Camilla to get wind of what was going on," claimed another insider.