Meghan Markle Clashed With Staffer After Accepting 'Non-Stop' Packages Of 'Clothes, Candles And Jewelry', Royal Tell-All Claims

By:

Sep. 24 2022, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle was said to be a fan of the various presents offered to her throughout her time in the U.K. following her marriage to Prince Harry, but according to Valentine Low's new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, staffers had to warn the Suits actress that accepting freebies broke royal rules.

She particularly butt heads with an assistant by the name of Melissa Toubati, who allegedly quit only six months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in 2018.

"Clashes centered on the free gifts that some companies would send Meghan. Deliveries were constantly arriving at Kensington Palace," an excerpt of the book revealed, noting how she received plentiful offerings of clothes, candles and jewelry "non-stop."

"Touabti was apparently punctilious in following the household rule that members of the Royal Family cannot accept freebies from commercial organizations," the book continued. "Her approach did not go down well with Meghan."

Low also detailed Meghan's history of allegedly being infamously rude to her royal staff members, publicly berating them to the point of making at least one of her female staffers burst into tears with her comments.

"After Meghan had pulled to shreds a plan she had drawn up, the woman told Meghan how hard it would be to implement a new one," one passage read. "‘Don’t worry,’ Meghan told her. ‘If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you’."

The author further explained that a senior aide once made an attempt to confront the actress about her treatment of the staffers, to which Meghan allegedly snidely replied, "It’s not my job to coddle people."

As Radar previously reported, prior to Meghan and Harry's move to the United States, Queen Elizabeth II is said to have funded an investigation into the bullying claims. However, the findings have been "buried," never to be released publicly.

The Sun was first to report the excerpts of the book regarding Meghan's clash with Toubati and other staff.

