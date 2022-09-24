Meghan Markle Clashed With Staffer After Accepting 'Non-Stop' Packages Of 'Clothes, Candles And Jewelry', Royal Tell-All Claims

Meghan Markle was said to be a fan of the various presents offered to her throughout her time in the U.K. following her marriage to Prince Harry, but according to Valentine Low's new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, staffers had to warn the Suits actress that accepting freebies broke royal rules.

She particularly butt heads with an assistant by the name of Melissa Toubati, who allegedly quit only six months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in 2018.