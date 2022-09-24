Johnny Depp & Rumored Lawyer Girlfriend Joelle Rich NOT Exclusive
Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich are keeping it casual. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his former attorney — who previously represented him in his U.K. trial — sparked rumors of romance after the legal mind was seen at Fairfax County Courthouse alongside Depp throughout his $50 million case against estranged ex-wife Amber Heard.
Sources confirmed Rich was there as a support system for the Black Mass actor only, noting she was not legally involved in the courtroom drama. However, as rumors swirled that things may be getting serious between the two, an insider clarified that despite dating throughout this year's trial, they are not exclusive.
The source explained Rich — who left her soon-to-be ex-husband in the U.K. along with their two children to support Depp in Virginia — would be interested in taking their relationship to the next level, but "he's f---ing Johnny Depp" and is not ready to settle down.
Depp was previously rumored to be eyeing a relationship with his present lawyer, Camille Vasquez, but the 38-year-old lawyer quickly shut down the speculation, explaining it would be "unethical" for attorneys to carry on a relationship with their current clients.
It was later revealed Vasquez had been in a committed relationship with 38-year-old Edward Owens for months prior to the world famous defamation case. Owen currently serves at the director at WeWork and reportedly met Vasquez in London in November 2021.
As Radar previously reported, Depp won his grueling court battle against the Aquaman actress on Wednesday, June 1, after the jury ruled Heard had defamed her ex-husband when she wrote a shocking op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 claiming to be a victim of domestic and sexual violence.
The 59-year-old believed this ruined both his personal and professional reputations and caused him to lose several high profile jobs. Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million.
Depp was also found liable for defamation, but was instructed to pay only $2 million, meaning the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star is still on the hook for a whopping $8.35 million.