Jealous Much? Zayn Malik Unfollows Gigi Hadid As Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors Heat Up

The argument occurred after the RHOBH star dropped by Hadid and Malik's home unannounced, hoping to pay a visit to her granddaughter. The former boy bander allegedly shoved her and called her a "f--king Dutch sl-t" and told her to "stay away from [my] f--king daughter."

Following the altercation, Malik was dropped from his record label, sentenced to probation and ordered to attend anger management courses. Hadid also decided to end their relationship for good.

"They are not together right now," a family friend shared. "They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."