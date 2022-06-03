The Verdict Is In! Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Spotted With Boyfriend At Hotel After Sparking Dating Rumors With Actor

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez was recently spotted with her boyfriend, ending all rumors that she and Depp may have had a connection beyond their attorney-client relationship, Radar has learned.

On Thursday, just one day after Vasquez helped Depp win the multi-million-dollar defamation case between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard, the 37-year-old legal pit bull was spotted leaving a Virginia hotel with her boyfriend, 38-year-old Edward Owens.