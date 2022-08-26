Autopsy Shocker: Nashville Coroner REFUSES To Classify Naomi Judd's Death As Suicide
Naomi Judd's autopsy results have been completed and released to her daughters Wynonna and Ashley, as well as her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland. Radar has learned the investigation into the country legend's death is ongoing, and the case has not been listed as a suicide yet, despite Ashley revealing her mom fatally shot herself in the head on April 30.
All anyone knows about Naomi's sudden death came from Ashley, who revealed she found her wounded mother that fatal day.
“I will share with you that she used a weapon,” the Kiss The Girls actress told Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America. “Mother used a firearm.”
The Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office released its findings this week, reported Nashville's WKRN. The autopsy release comes on the heels of Naomi's family filing a lawsuit to keep all records, police reports, and photos and videos of the death scene sealed from the public.
They also want Ashley and Larry's interview with officers from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sealed, citing the release of materials "would be traumatic and cause irreparable harm to the plaintiffs in the form of emotional distress, pain and mental anguish."
Ashley claimed authorities did not inform her she was being recorded. She also argued that she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement that tragic day.
In her recording, Ashley revealed she was the one who found her mother wounded but alive. The actress also told police that she stayed by Naomi's side for 30 minutes as her mother lay dying.
The barring of recordings and materials is not the only drama surrounding the country star's death.
Naomi left her $25 million fortune to her husband and overlooked her two feuding daughters.
Wynonna is planning to contest her mother's will, questioning if the signature is legit. However, RadarOnline.com is told Ashley stands by Naomi's decision, adding even more tension to the squabbling sister's decades-long turbulent relationship.
Naomi took her own life when she shot herself in the head on April 30, just one day before being inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame alongside Wynonna. She was 76 years old.
