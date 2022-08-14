Ashley Judd Reveals How She Found Mother Naomi ALIVE After She Shot Herself In New Lawsuit, Details Staying 'By Her Side For 30 Minutes' As She Died

“(The Judds) will suffer significant trauma and irreparable harm in the form of emotional distress, pain and mental anguish should these records be released,” attorney J. Michael Shipman II wrote in the suit.

“Moreover, the release of these records would continue to cause the entire family personal and public pain for years to come as they would undoubtedly live in perpetuity on the internet.”

"The plaintiffs are continuing to grieve over the loss of their wife and mother,” Shipman added.

“This broad dissemination and public reporting of the details of Ms. Judd's death would be traumatic and cause irreparable harm to the plaintiffs in the form of emotional distress, pain and mental anguish as they grieve the loss of their mother.”