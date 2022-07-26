Ashley Judd Says She Doesn't Blame Late Mother Naomi For Suicide As She Reflects On Mental Illness

The heartbreaking news of her death was announced on April 30. Ashley later disclosed on Good Morning America that her mother had died of a self-inflicted firearm wound.

"It was abrupt and painful and my world is upside-down," Ashley said about how she is coping during an appearance on the Healing podcast with host David Kessler.

The Double Jeopardy actress also detailed how their relationship evolved over the years, revealing she has a newfound understanding of what her mother had to work through.