‘Not Written By Her’: Validity Of Naomi Judd’s Final Will Questioned, Battle For $25 Million Estate Heats Up

A top forensic handwriting expert is questioning the validity of Naomi Judd’s last will and testament – setting the stage for a vicious bare-knuckle brawl over the beloved country singer's $25 million fortune, Radar has exclusively learned.

The stunning findings come as daughter, Wynonna Judd, is said to be speaking with lawyers about contesting the will which left total control of the Grammy award-winning legend’s estate to her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.