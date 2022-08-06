Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Shows Off Face Tattoo In New Prison Mug Shot As Fight Over Naomi’s Will Heats Up

Wynonna Judd’s 26-year-old drug-addled daughter Grace Kelley could be a free woman later this year if she convinces a parole board to release her — right as her mother gears up to battle her family over her late mother Naomi's $25 million fortune, Radar has learned.

According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Grace remains incarcerated at the Tennessee prison facility, Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center.