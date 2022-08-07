Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir

We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.

A source told us that Wynonna believes Ashley and Larry "conspired against her."

While the will drama appears to be refreshing the tension between the famous siblings, RadarOnline.com can confirm they've had their fair share of bitter disputes over the years.