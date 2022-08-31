‘Holding Her Laboring Body Haunts My Nights’: Ashley Judd Recalls Last Minutes With Her Dying Mother Naomi In Plea For Death Records Not To Be Released

The Hollywood star said, “I gushed answers to the many probing questions directed at me in the four interviews the police insisted I do on the very day my mother died — questions I would never have answered on any other day and questions about which I never thought to ask my own questions, including: Is your body camera on? Am I being audio recorded again? Where and how will what I am sharing be stored, used and made available to the public?”

“I felt cornered and powerless as law enforcement officers began questioning me while the last of my mother’s life was fading. I wanted to be comforting her, telling her how she was about to see her daddy and younger brother as she “went away home,” as we say in Appalachia,” she said.