Wynonna Judd Puts On Brave Face, Breaks Cover For First Time As She Battles Family Over Late Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will

Wynonna Judd isn't in hiding despite the drama surrounding her family and her late mom's fortune. The country singer threw herself back in the public eye, hitting the stage for the first time to perform since Naomi Judd's shocking suicide.

Wynonna rocked out at the 15th Annual ACM Honors this week on the heels of Radar's exclusive story that she plans to contest her mother's will after being bizarrely shunned from the $25 million pot, blaming her sister, Ashley Judd, for Naomi's bold decision.