Charlie Sheen Agrees To Pay Ex-Girlfriend $120k To Settle Lawsuit Over Claims He Exposed Her To HIV

Aug. 26 2022, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Charlie Sheen agreed to settle with an ex-girlfriend for a $120K payout after she filed a lawsuit claiming he exposed her to HIV, Radar has learned.

The Two and a Half Men actor, 56, will now be paying her monthly installments of $10,000 a pop over the next 12 months, according to a stipulation filed on Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court.

The woman, whose name has not been revealed to the public, alleged they began a physical relationship soon after meeting in September 2015.

The suit went viral — even without naming Sheen — because it noted the defendant, described as a confidential male, announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015.

That marked the day of Sheen's interview with Today, in which he revealed his positive diagnosis.

Story is developing ...

