WNBA Star Brittney Griner Found Guilty In Russian Trial, Faces 9.5 Years Behind Bars

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been found guilty of drug possession and smuggling by a Russian court, Radar has learned.

Prosecutors are seeking 9.5 years behind bars.

As we previously reported, she was detained on February 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Khimki.

Griner, 31, was accused of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in the country. She had made the trip to play for a Russian team during the WNBA offseason.