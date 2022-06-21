Vladimir Putin INSISTS Imprisoned WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is NOT A Hostage

Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson announced this week that imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner is not a hostage, although he failed to indicate when she will be released from Russian custody, Radar has learned.

In a startling development taking place more than three months after Griner was first detained by Russian authorities in a Moscow airport, President Putin’s spokesman insisted that the 31-year-old WNBA star “violated Russian law” and is now being “prosecuted” for her alleged crimes.