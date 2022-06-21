'Ironclad Prenup': Kaley Cuoco Settles Divorce With Ex-Husband Karl Cook Weeks After Debuting New Boyfriend
Kaley Cuoco and her ex-husband Karl Cook officially settled their divorce only weeks after the actress went public with her new boyfriend/actor Tom Pelphrey.
Radar obtained court documents filed by the Big Bang Theory actress on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Kaley revealed in the filing that a judgment has been entered in the case.
Kaley shocked the public when she announced the breakup in September 2021. The couple had been all smiles on social media in the months prior. In June, Kaley wrote an emotional note to her then-husband telling him, "I love you oh so much you have no idea."
To announce their decision to divorce, the two released a joint statement claiming there was no "anger or animosity."
"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."
The two originally met in 2016 after bonding over their love of horses. He proposed a year later and they were married by 2018.
Following the divorce being filed, a source close to the actress revealed she had her legal team draft an "ironclad" prenup before she walked down the aisle with Karl. The insider said, "her assets are protected" which includes her estimated net worth of $100 million+.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kaley and Karl both also asked the court to terminate the other's right to spousal support.
The divorce is the second for Kaley who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2016. She also had a prenup that protected her assets in that breakup including her Big Bang Theory money.
Last month, the actress was photographed at a Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood with her new beau Tom. The two were seen smiling from ear to ear while holding hands. The actress confirmed the romance on Instagram with a photo of the actor kissing her on the cheek.