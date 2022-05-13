WNBA Star Brittney Griner Suffers Significant Setback In Russian Court, Detention Extended

Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was taken into custody by Russian authorities in February, has had her pretrial detention extended by one month as calls for the basketball player’s safe return to the United States continue to grow, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that has no doubt left Griner, the WNBA, and the Biden Administration reeling, a Russian court ruled on Friday that the 31-year-old basketball star will remain in Russian custody for at least one more month as she awaits trial.