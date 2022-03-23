United States Officials Were Finally Granted Access To WNBA Star Brittney Griner In Russia 34 Days After Arrest

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price gave an interview to CNN on Wednesday where he announced that the Russian government is now allowing the U.S. to provide "consular access" to the WMBA star.

As an American citizen in a foreign country, the US must be allowed access to make sure an arrested citizen isn't being given any undue process or facing harsher treatment due to being from another country.

The access to Griner took much longer than expected to obtain due to the ongoing Russian/Ukrainian conflict which happened soon after the basketball player's arrest.