Tekashi 6ix9ine Settles $68k Fight With Ex-Lawyers After They Dropped Him In Shooting Legal Battle

Tekashi 6ix9ine has agreed to cough up a hefty amount to his former lawyers who claimed they could no longer represent the disgraced rapper in court, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a New York judge signed off on a deal between the musician and the law firm Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt who claimed to be owed $68k plus interest for a grand total of $78,532.74.