Journalist Katie Couric Reveals Shocking Breast Cancer Diagnosis After Missing Mammogram Screening

According to Couric, she was first informed she had breast cancer on June 21 – one day after visiting her breast radiologist for a mammogram.

“June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer,” Couric wrote Wednesday morning in a post titled “Why Not Me.”

“I felt sick and the room started to spin,” Couric continued. “I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head.”